Hometown talent set to join West Kelowna Warriors

Green is the fifth Warriors recruit for next season

As a boy growing up in Kelowna, it has to be a dream to play for one of the hometown hockey teams, right?

Kailus Green is about to to live that dream, as he’s signed with the West Kelowna Warriors of the BCHL for the 2022-23 season.

“We are very excited for Kailus to officially join the Warriors family,” said Warriors General Manager and Head Coach Simon Ferguson. “He was the captain and leading scorer for the Okanagan Rockets this season and impressed us with his play as an affiliate. Kailus plays the game with speed & energy and has an edge that fans will love.”

Green has been on the Warriors radar for a couple seasons now. This past season, he appeared in four regular season games and two playoff games, collecting one point.

“It feels great to be a part of the team,” said Green. I spent some time around the team in the postseason and it’s been awesome to get a feel for the organization and how effectively things are run.”

Of course, Green is excited to get started and work with the team’s coaching staff on a full-time basis.

“I’m super excited to work with Simon and the rest of the staff to see what we can accomplish,” said Green. “The fans can expect a high energy two-way player that works hard and plays with intensity. I like to use my body to disrupt plays and a combination of my speed, IQ, and shot to create offensive chances.”

Green suited up in 29 games for the Okanagan Rockets U18 AAA of the British Columbia Elite Hockey League (BCEHL). He captained the team and led them with 17 goalsand 16 assists for 33 points.

This past season, he also played in three games for the Princeton Posse of the KIJHL where he scored one goal.

He is the fifth player recruited to the Warriors for next season as the team continues to fill out their roster.

The Warriors are hosting a development camp in Boston, MA from June 9-12, open to eligible junior players. Registration is available here.

