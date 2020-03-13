Kelowna Rockets GM Bruce Hamilton (left) and Kia Canada’s Daryl Katchaluba (left) present the 2020 Memorial Cup logo. (Photo: Mackenzie Britton/Capital News)

‘Hope that event will continue’: Canadian Hockey League addresses Memorial Cup in Kelowna

The CHL suspended all league play on March 12 amid coronavirus pandemic

With the Canadian Hockey League season’s status up in the air due to coronavirus worries, concerns have been brought up about the pending status of the 2020 Memorial Cup set to be hosted in Kelowna in May.

On March 12, the CHL pressed pause on the remaining games of the three leagues, including all Kelowna Rockets games. The CHL and partners said that they remain hopeful the Memorial Cup will happen with a statement on Friday.

“At this time it remains our hope that the event will continue as scheduled,” reads a release from the CHL.

“However more information will be shared as details around the balance of the 2019-20 season are determined as we work through these unprecedented circumstances.”

READ MORE: BC Hockey cancels all provincial championships due to COVID-19 outbreak

READ MORE: BCHL suspends 2020 playoffs until further notice

Earlier this week, the NHL postponed all hockey activities until further notice and all Hockey Canada sanctioned events, including the BCHL, KIJHL and minor hockey championships have either been cancelled completely or suspended.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Kelowna Rockets

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Heat’s Perry makes history with U Sports Rookie of the Year Award win
Next story
KIJHL playoff season cancelled

Just Posted

Two years jail for Kelowna man caught with nearly 30,000 child porn files

Tanner Klassen, 26, tried to have his sentencing dismissed, claiming charter rights were violated

KIJHL playoff season cancelled

Junior B league ends season during division finals series

UPDATE: Coronavirus concerns prompt event cancellations across the Okanagan

This is a running list of events cancelled across the Okanagan

Big White taking COVID-19 precautions but no shut down yet in sight for Kelowna slopes

Some Big White events have been cancelled and changes are being made to mitigate risk

COVID-19 concerns cause spike in cab requests to Kelowna health care facilities

Checkmate cabs is getting 200 calls daily from people worried about being infected

School messaging platform wins 2020 OKGN Angel Summit

Minga’s goal is to consolidate school and extra-curricular communications and announcements

Princeton non-profit robbed of more than $200,000

A local non-profit society charged with providing assistance to vulnerable individuals was… Continue reading

UPDATE: Coronavirus concerns prompt event cancellations across the Okanagan

This is a running list of events cancelled across the Okanagan

Retired B.C. doctors standing by to help with coronavirus response

College calls on physician retirees to activate their licences

BC Hydro launches payment assistance program for those impacted by COVID-19

The utility is also closing walk-in customer service locations

Trump declares virus pandemic a national emergency in U.S.

He said the emergency would open up $50 billion for state and local governments to respond to the outbreak

B.C. First Nation chief urges caution in rural areas amid COVID-19

“We all have to do our part and look out for one another”

COVID-19: SilverStar cuts singles lift lines, limits gondola

Resort takes measures to create social distancing in response to coronavirus pandemic

Direct financial help coming for Canadians affected by COVID-19, Trudeau says

He says help would be targeted to vulnerable Canadians

Most Read