Horseshoe players compete in Summerland

HORSESHOE COMPETITION Ray Bogath of Summerland carefully pitches a horseshoe during a one-day tournament in Memorial Park on Saturday. This is the 63rd year the tournament has been hosted by the Summerland Horseshoe Club. Participants from around the region attended. (John Arendt/Summerland Review)

Horseshoe players from around the region gathered in Summerland on Saturday for the 63rd annual horseshoe tournament.

The event, held in Memorial Park, featured 30 players. The oldest was 95.

Ron Moser, one of the event organizers, said camaraderie and friendship among the players are factors in the sport’s popularity.

