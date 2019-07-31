HORSESHOE COMPETITION Ray Bogath of Summerland carefully pitches a horseshoe during a one-day tournament in Memorial Park on Saturday. This is the 63rd year the tournament has been hosted by the Summerland Horseshoe Club. Participants from around the region attended. (John Arendt/Summerland Review)

Horseshoe players compete in Summerland

Tournament on Saturday drew 30 participants from the region

Horseshoe players from around the region gathered in Summerland on Saturday for the 63rd annual horseshoe tournament.

The event, held in Memorial Park, featured 30 players. The oldest was 95.

READ ALSO: VIDEO: Okanagan horseshoe players hooked for life

Ron Moser, one of the event organizers, said camaraderie and friendship among the players are factors in the sport’s popularity.

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Kelowna Falcons’ rally falls short

Just Posted

Freedom Mobile throws hat into Kelowna’s cellphone provider ring

More competition means better prices for Canadians, MP says

Kelowna police search for man with gun

According to eye witnesses, there was an altercation between a man and woman

No one injured after two vehicle collision on Richter Street

Traffic is moving slowly, tow truck is en route

Downtown streets to shut down for Okanagan Dream Rally

If you can’t find your car on Sunday, it could have been courtesy towed to City Hall

Kelowna Falcons’ rally falls short

Falcons drop the series opener to the Port Angeles Lefties 4-3

Military pulls back, RCMP ‘scales down’ manhunt for B.C. murder suspects

Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky have been on the run from police for more than two weeks

5 new winery, cidery, distillery and brewery tasting rooms to try

Check out this events column from Okanagan events guru Christina Ferreira

UPDATE: Education ministry says ‘tabulation anomaly’ in B.C. Grade 12 marks fixed

Province is working with post-secondary institutions to make sure admission isn’t affected

Toddler rescued by firefighters from hot car in Squamish parking lot

The child was assessed by paramedics and MCFD was contacted

Four people die in B.C. Day long weekend crashes each year: ICBC

ICBC and police ask drivers to slow down this long weekend

Okanagan boil water notice rescinded

Residents of Vernon’s Tronson Road from Kin Beach to Tavistock under boil advisory since Friday

North Okanagan adventure park proposed

Family hopes to turn Spallumcheen property into park with mountain coaster, zip lines, trails

B.C. raising highway maintenance standards for winter driving

Major routes to be ‘bare pavement’ 24 hours after snowfall

B.C.-wide Grade 12 test error could dash teen’s military dreams, mom worries

Callum, 18, is still waiting on transcripts to be secure his admission into the Royal Military College

Most Read