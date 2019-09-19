Vancouver Canucks’ J.T. Miller (9) is stopped by Edmonton Oilers’ goalie Mikko Koskinen (19) during first period NHL preseason action in Edmonton, Alta., on Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

Horvat paces Canucks to 6-1 pre-season win over Oilers

Vancouver improves to 3-1 in NHL exhibition action

EDMONTON — Bo Horvat had a goal and an assist as the Vancouver Canucks came away with a 6-1 pre-season victory over the Edmonton Oilers on Thursday.

Brogan Rafferty, Jay Beagle, Sven Baertschi, Lukas Jasek and Adam Gaudette also scored for the Canucks who improved to 3-1 in exhibition action.

Cooper Marody responded for the Oilers, who are 1-2.

Rafferty opened scoring for Vancouver four minutes into the opening period when he teed up a blast from the point that blew past Oilers goalie Mikko Koskinen.

Edmonton responded a couple of minutes later as Marody backhanded in a puck that was lying in the crease, surprising Canucks starter Jacob Markstrom, who thought he had it under his pads.

A giveaway at Vancouver’s blue-line led to Beagle beating Koskinen high and to the glove side as the Canucks regained the lead with 86 seconds left in the first period.

Vancouver went up 3-1 on the power play 12 minutes into the second period as Horvat made a terrific pass through the seam to give Baertschi an easy redirect into the net.

Jasek’s wrist shot from the top of the right circle came on a power play nearly four minutes later.

Shane Starrett replaced Koskinen in the Edmonton net to start the third and was beat early on as Horvat scored on a breakaway.

Gaudette was left alone in front of the net with four minutes remaining to record the Canucks’ sixth goal.

The Oilers remain home to host the Calgary Flames on Friday, while the Canucks head to Salt Lake City to face the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday.

READ MORE: Sutter nets a pair, Canucks double Oilers 4-2

Notes: Vancouver won the previous pre-season meeting between the two teams 4-2 on Tuesday… The Oilers and Canucks open up the regular season against each other in Edmonton on Oct. 2… Both teams made slight trims to their training camp rosters as Vancouver sent Vincent Arseneau, Michael DiPietro and Jonah Gadjovich to the Utica Comets, while the Oilers assigned goaltender Stuart Skinner to the Bakersfield Condors… Free agent signing and veteran goaltender Mike Smith, who played for the Calgary Flames last season, has yet to participate in Oilers camp or play a pre-season game in net due to an illness.

THE CANADIAN PRESS

