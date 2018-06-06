Host Kelowna teams medal at lacrosse tourney

Kelowna 2 celebates the gold medal in the B bracket of the Josh Dubrett Memorial tournament.

Playing in familiar surroundings, a pair of local teams earned some hardware at the Joshua Dubrett Memorial novice lacrosse tournament last weekend in Kelowna.

The Kelowna 1 squad captured the bronze medal in the A2 bracket of the tournament, defeating Abbotsford 8-3 in the 3rd/4th place game.

Kelowna 1 opened the tourney with a 7-3 loss to Abbotsord, before rebounding for a 4-3 victory over Okotoks and a 10-7 win over Langley. On Sunday, against the same Langley team, Kelowna lost 7-3 to move on to the bronze medal game.

Kelowna 2 secured the gold medal in the tournament’s B bracket, defeating North Okanagan 9-8 in the final game. The Kelowna 2 team went undefeated over the weekend, also earning wins over North Okanagan (4-3), Ridge Meadows (8-2), West Kootenay (6-1) and Penticton (7-4).

