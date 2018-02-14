Host Voodoos win Hardcourt Classic

The host and tournament champion Voodoos: (back, left) coach Jeff Balkenhol, Brenden Aylard, Marcus Strother, Austin Shreeves, Prab Deol, Ty Baskin, Arjan Thouli, Alex Thompson, Tanner Balkenhol, assistant coaches Josh Dorf and Brian Wambacher (front), Brandon Porter, Robin Loney, Eric Wambacher, Isaac Young, and Austin Lowen. -Image: Contributed

The home court surroundings were very much to the Rutland Voodoos’ liking at the 2018 RSS senior boys’ basketball tournament.

The Voodoos won all three games last weekend to claim the gold medal at the Okanagan Orthodontics Hardcourt Classic Tournament.

RSS clinched the title on Saturday with a 70-53 win in the final over Vernon’s Fulton Maroons, the No. 8-ranked team in B.C. AA basketball.

Nine different players scored for Rutland, with Eric Wambacher leading the way with 20 points. Marcus Strother added 14 points while Robin Loney added 11.

En route to the championship, the Voodoos opened with an 82-68 win over the No. 2 (A) ranked Kelowna Christian Knights. Wambacher had 26 to lead all scorers.

In the semifinal, the Voodoos defeated Valleyview from Kamloops 70-38. Prabhtej Deol had 13 points for RSS, as 11 different Voodoos reached the scoresheet.

To report a typo, email: edit@kelownacapnews.com.