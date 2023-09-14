Hundreds spent their weekend frolicking the Kelowna Boulderfields

The Rock the Blocs weekend long climbing event was a success

Boulders got rocked up at the Kelowna Boulderfields over the weekend during the Rock the Blocs outdoor climbing festival.

“This was our ninth time running the event, and the turnout was phenomenal, making the event all that we hoped it could be,” said Jonty Pearson with the Kelowna Bouldering Association.

A whopping 305 climbers gathered at the remote spot on Saturday, Sept. 9, for a weekend of fun and sunshine.

There were climbing competitions, fun challenges, music, gear and swag giveaways from donors, and good vibes all day. There were a total of 164 athletes taking part in eight categories of competitions.

“The atmosphere was electric in the evening when spectators came to watch climbers tackle a local test piece illuminated with floodlights and headlamps,” said Pearson.

Many of the attendees camped overnight and climbed again on Sunday, Sept. 10.

On the second day of the event, multiple clinics were offered, including, the popular Queer Intro to Bouldering, Women’s Bouldering, Intro to Bouldering, Bouldering Development, and Boulderfields 201 clinics.

The Rock the Blocs weekend event raised more than $4,000 for the Okanagan Bouldering Society, which works to get people involved in the sport and keep climbing locations pristine.

To view photos and video of the event, visit the Kelowna Capital News TikTok page, or on Instagram @okanaganboulderingsociety.

@Rangers_mom

Jacqueline.Gelineau@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

City of Kelownarock climbing