Ice Breaker tournament returns to Lake Country

The Okanagan Ice Breaker Tournament returns this Easter weekend.

Youth soccer players ranging from the U11 to U16 age groups are set to being the 15th annual tournament that brings teams from all over the Okanagan, B.C. and Alberta.

Heather Ruth, administrator for the tournament, said it’s a great way to start the season for local players.

“It’s the first tournament of the season. It’s important to get out and it’s good for the community,” she said.

“I think it’s a good way of showcasing the level of soccer we have here in the Okanagan, with all the influx of teams coming in.”

READ MORE: Vernon table tennis club making racket

READ MORE: Kelowna gearing up for 55+ BC Games

Though it will be a medium sized tournament this year, the Ice Breaker will still host 70 teams throughout the different age categories, with all games being played at Beasley Park in Lake Country.

Fans and parents come out in support as the Okanagan teams start their season, while other visiting teams from Vancouver and the Island are winding down theirs.

Ruth said there’s great competition in all age groups.

“It’s a really big tournament, especially for the U11 and U12 age groups, as it gets them pumped for the season, and shows them how fun soccer can be, as they work towards (having fun) and building leadership.”

READ MORE: Rockets players make final listings for NHL Central Scouting

The Okanagan Ice Breaker Tournament runs April 19 to 21 in Lake Country.

To report a typo, email:

newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews

newstips@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.