Ice-cold Kelowna Rockets looking to cool off red-hot Kamloops Blazers this weekend

The Rockets have lost six straight games while the Blazers have won eight in a row

The Kelowna Rockets will try to get back in the win column this weekend as they finish the season series against their rivals, the Kamloops Blazers.

The Rockets have lost a season-high six games in a row, four of them to Kamloops and the other two earlier this week to Victoria. During those six games, they’ve only picked up two points and have been outscored 23-12.

Like the last two weekends, the Rockets and Blazers will be playing a home-and-home series on Friday (tonight) and Saturday night (March 26) to conclude the season series. Despite four losses in a row to Kamloops, Kelowna leads the season-series 7-3-0-2. From Jan. 1 to March 11, the Rockets went 19-5-1-0. With the six-game losing streak, they are now 19-9-1-2 since the beginning of January.

The Rockets essentially have fifth in the Western Conference locked up as they sit 24 points ahead of the sixth-place Vancouver Giants. Fourth place and home-ice advantage are still up for grabs during the last few weeks of the season as Kelowna is only four points behind the Seattle Thunderbirds for fourth place, and the Rockets have a game in hand. The Rockets record is 34-18-1-5 (74 points).

Kamloops is the hottest team in the west right now as they’ve won eight straight games. The winning streak helps them in their fight for first in the conference as they are currently two points behind the first-place Everett Silvertips. Kamloops is 43-14-2-0 (88 points) on the season and is currently the fifth-ranked team in the entire CHL power rankings.

Kamloops will host the first game of the weekend tonight at the Sandman Centre. Puck drop is at 7 p.m. Kelowna will host the second half of the back-to-back on Saturday night at Prospera Place, with puck drop being at 7:05 p.m.

All Rockets games are available to watch on WHL Live and CHL TV. To listen, go to 1550 on the AM dial.

