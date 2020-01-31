Eve Clark from Silver Creek concentrates on the course during the 2020 Pirate Loppet on Larch Hills Friday, Jan. 31, 2020. (Cameron Thomson - Salmon Arm Observer)

In photos: Young pirates storm the Shuswap’s snowy Larch Hills

More than 400 student buccaneers take part in School District #83 event

On Friday, Jan. 31, hundreds of School District #83 students donned eye patches, tricorn hats and cross-country skis to await the starting cannon at the 2020 Pirate Loppet at Larch Hills. More than 400 students participated in the event organized by approximately 70 volunteers.

A bearded Noemie Maclachlan and Mariia Kuzmenko share a moment before racing the 2020 Pirate Loppet on Larch Hills Friday, Jan. 31, 2020. (Cameron Thomson - Salmon Arm Observer)

Chayde Jackson from North Canoe charges through the heavy snowfall at the 2020 Pirate Loppet on Larch Hills Friday, Jan. 31, 2020. (Cameron Thomson - Salmon Arm Observer)

A group of skiers charges ahead after the starting cannon sounds at the 2020 Pirate Loppet on Larch Hills Friday, Jan. 31, 2020. (Cameron Thomson - Salmon Arm Observer)

Skiers await the starting cannon’s signal before they take to the trails at the 2020 Pirate Loppet on Larch Hills Friday, Jan. 31, 2020. (Cameron Thomson - Salmon Arm Observer)

The small black powder starting cannon has been a staple of the Pirate Loppet for years.

A skier in full pirating attire charges through the snow at the 2020 Pirate Loppet on Larch Hills Friday, Jan. 31, 2020. (Cameron Thomson - Salmon Arm Observer)

Dexter Derksen, Bella Haak and Hayden Sherwood from MV Beattie give their best pirate “Arrr!” before heading out on the trails for the 2020 Pirate Loppet on Larch Hills Friday, Jan. 31, 2020. (Cameron Thomson - Salmon Arm Observer)

Alex York from Grindrod makes their way through the course at the 2020 Pirate Loppet on Larch Hills Friday, Jan. 31, 2020. (Cameron Thomson - Salmon Arm Observer)

