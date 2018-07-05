Josh Gorges celebrates during the Gorges/Comeau HOMEBASE Charity Slo-Pitch Tournament. -Image: Jon Adrian

Inaugural NHL Slo-Pitch Tournament a big hit

Gorges/Comeau HOMEBASE Charity Slo-Pitch Tournament raised $117,385 for JoeAnna’s House.

Canada Day weekend saw the likes of Josh Gorges, Blake Comeau, Carey Price, Luke and Brayden Schenn, and other hockey royalty trade their sticks for baseball bats – all for a great local cause.

The KGH Foundation, along with presenting sponsor Raymond James, held the first ever Gorges/Comeau HOMEBASE Charity Slo-Pitch Tournament, raising $117,385 for JoeAnna’s House, a home away from home for families travelling to Kelowna General Hospital.

The event featured an NHL All-Star Match Friday evening at King’s Stadium and tournament play the next day at Mission Sports Fields. It was a culmination of unique expertise and teamwork, thanks to all the event sponsors, dozens of volunteers, 16 co-ed teams, and lastly, the NHL players, all of whom put on quite a show.

From Carey Price opting to play an entire game with his goalie glove, to Josh Gorges asking Mayor Colin Basran to be his pinch runner, to Blake Comeau’s double home run in the bottom of the ninth (yes, you can do that in a charity game) the level of fun and humour was evident, and it was a joy to watch.

In his blog, radio announcer Regan Bartel, co-host of the Friday night All-Star Match described it as “the best charity event I have been involved with in my time in Kelowna … it was a massive success.” He goes on to reference his connection to the cause having spent two weeks in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit at KGH after the birth of his twin boys in 2003. “Had we not lived in Kelowna, how could we afford to see our babies on a daily basis while facing the challenge of the high risk pregnancy?”

Indeed, the road towards building JoeAnna’s House has some new pavement thanks to the weekend’s slo-pitch success. The 20-bedroom house located steps from KGH is set to break ground this fall with an estimated completion of fall 2019.

To report a typo, email: edit@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Falcons host Pickles in weekend set

Just Posted

Arson suspected in series of Okanagan wildfires

RCMP task force investigation believes 29 wildfires intentionally set

UPDATE: Fundraiser started for victims of West Kelowna house fire

A couple has been airlifted to Vancouver after sustaining injuries in a fire near Glencoe Road

Fundraiser started for victims of West Kelowna house fire

A couple has been airlifted to Vancouver after sustaining injuries in a fire near Glencoe Road

Mountain bike stolen in Lake Country

The Central Okanagan Crime Stoppers are searching for thieves in the district

Lake Country pot shops can be placed side by side

Council removed buffers which prevented the shops from operating within a km distance of each other

VIDEO: Cute bear cubs playing in pool

Orphaned brother and sister cared for at Critter Care facility

You’ve got male: Calgary police nab naked man driving Canada Post truck

The report said the driver was throwing clothes out of the window

Vancouver Island father and son reported missing while camping

Jan Stelmaszyk and his son Matt Bartnik have been camping on Vancouver Island

B.C. travel vloggers ID’ed as three hikers who died at Shannon Falls

Trio were known for daring stunts out in nature as seen on YouTube

B.C. woman trapped under 700 pound safe overnight

Woman taken to hospital after being extricated from under safe

Inaugural NHL Slo-Pitch Tournament a big hit

Gorges/Comeau HOMEBASE Charity Slo-Pitch Tournament raised $117,385 for JoeAnna’s House.

UPDATE: Teenager dead after being struck by passenger train in South Surrey

It happened shortly after 10 p.m. in Crescent Beach

White raven attracts attention on Vancouver Island

Rare bird seen near family farm in Coombs

Okanagan hosts 4H clubs from across B.C.

Stock Show this weekend in Armstrong

Most Read