Injuries pile up for Kelowna Rockets despite successful Alberta roadtrip

Caden Price is one of four Kelowna Rockets who have been added to the injury report. (@kelowna_rockets/Twitter)

An Alberta road trip was a successful one for the Kelowna Rockets, but it came at a cost.

Going into the three-game swing through the province, the Rockets were finally getting everyone healthy but unfortunately for the team, the injuries have piled up again, including key players.

The team’s weekly injury report, that is updated every Tuesday, now includes captain Gabriel Szturc, defenceman Caden Price, forward Marcus Pacheco, and defenceman Ismail Abougouche.

Szturc, Price, and Pacheco are all listed as ‘day-to-day’. Price has a lower-body injury while Szturc and Pacheco have upper-body injuries.

Pacheco, from Edmonton, and Abougouche, from Lac La Biche, both suffered their injuries in front of around 600 friends and family in Edmonton on Friday night (Feb. 24). Abougouche is expected to be out at least two weeks.

Szturc is second on the team with 60 points (18 goals, 42 assists) in 45 games this season, while Price leads Rockets defencemen in scoring (five goals, 29 assists) and is a top prospect ahead of the 2023 NHL Entry Draft.

The Rockets went 2-1 on the road trip with wins in Edmonton and Calgary and a loss in Red Deer. With 12 games to go in the regular season, the Rockets sit eighth in the Western Conference, holding onto the final playoff spot. They have a record of 22-31-2-0 and now are within two points of Vancouver for seventh and have a 10-point lead on the ninth place Victoria Royals.

It’s not yet known if Szturc, Price, or Pacheco will be in the lineup when the Rockets are back in action on Wednesday night, welcoming the Spokane Chiefs to town. Puck drop is at 7:05 p.m. at Prospera Place.

READ MORE: Downtown Kelowna outdoor rink closing

READ MORE: Hey now, you’re an all-star: UBC Okanagan baller named one of best in conference

@cunninghamjordy

jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

hockeyKelownaKelowna RocketsOkanaganWHL