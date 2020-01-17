Kelowna’s Devin Steffler stick checks Gage Goncalves #39 of the Everett Silvertips earlier this season. The Rockets start a three-game road trip against the Silvertips Jan. 17. (Photo: Marissa Baecker/Kelowna Rockets Images)

Injury-riddled Rockets rally for U.S. roadtrip amidst 3-game losing streak

Kelowna sets off for a three-game road trip starting Friday against the Everett Silvertips

Injuries have hit the Rockets hard in the past two weeks and the team will be in tough for a three-game U.S. road-trip starting this weekend.

Kelowna will look to turn their fortunes around after dropping the last three games with a Friday night match-up against the Everett Silvertips and then back-to-back games against the Portland Winterhawks.

The Rockets will have to turn things around without as many as five starting forwards, two D-men and goalie Roman Basran after injuries and suspensions as a result from fight-filled, 7-2 loss to the Blazers on Jan. 11.

READ MORE: Rockets fined $3,000, Korczak suspended after penalty-filled game, line brawl with Blazers

READ MORE: Kelowna Chiefs goalie named second Star of the Week

The Rockets have called up five affiliated players to fill the holes left behind from injuries, as well as the suspension to defenceman Kaedan Korczak. Kelowna will be without Nolan Foote, Kyle Topping, Liam Kindree and defenceman Sean Comrie.

Basran, as well as Mark Liwiski and Trevor Wong, are listed as day-to-day with their injuries and could potentially play in the three-game trip. Young prospects Rilen Kovacevic, Dylan Wightman, Jarod Newell, Noah Dorey and Cole Tisdale have been called up for the Rockets for the tilts against Everett and Portland which have both been listed in the recent Canadian Hockey League’s top 10 rankings.

Kelowna has fallen to third in the B.C. division after back-to-back losses to Kamloops and a loss to the second-place Victoria Royals. The Rockets are still seven points up on the Vancouver Giants.

The Rockets return to home ice Jan. 24 when they host the Seattle Thunderbirds.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Shotgun Jake: Virtanen nets key goal as Canucks beat Coyotes 3-1

Just Posted

End of an era for Kelowna’s City of Gravity festival

The annual electronic dance music festival has no plans to return in 2020

Bottoms up: West Kelowna getting new craft brewery

Lakesider Brewery will open later this year after approval from city council

Four arrested, weapons, suspected drugs seized by RCMP in Penticton

Penticton RCMP take down local drug trafficking operation

UPDATE: One deceased after serious collision on Hwy 97 near Summerland

Southbound vehicle lost control, entered northbound lanes, hit by a transport truck.

Kelowna SPCA gives tips on pet safety during harsh winter conditions

SPCA strongly urges pet owners to keep all animals inside during the winter

Team Invati brings moves to Swinging with the Stars

Team members use their yoga knowledge to dance

Shotgun Jake: Virtanen nets key goal as Canucks beat Coyotes 3-1

NHL’s Pacific Division race tightens up

RCMP release photos of man wanted in Princeton armed robbery

RCMP have released photos and a description of the man suspected of… Continue reading

Cougar not likely behind swine assault in Okanagan: BC Conservation

Coyotes, bobcat thought to be more likely culprit

Natural gas use skyrockets as temperatures plunge in Okanagan

Southern Interior use up 75 per cent Tuesday over average January

North Okanagan blaze sends woman to hospital

Firefighters rescue cat from early morning fire near Vernon

Special prosecutor to review Cranbrook toddler drowning case

Evidence disclosure at issue in the case of a woman sentenced for criminal negligence causing death

Vernon resident comes home to find stranger inside

Footprints in snow lead Vernon police to the home intruder

Skid-steer loader stolen from AIM Roads in North Okanagan

Loader was stolen early Monday morning along with a vehicle trailer from AIM maintenance lot

Most Read