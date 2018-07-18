The Okanagan Installers will face the Team B.C. Under 19s in exhibition men’s fastball Saturday at Alexis Park Stadium. (Photo Submitted)

Installers to battle Team B.C.

Exhibition men’s fastball Saturday in Vernon

The Okanagan Installers will face Team B.C. Under 19s in exhibition men’s fastball play Saturday (1 p.m.) at Alexis Park Stadium in Vernon.

Most of the Installers are 45+ playing in the open category as they prepare for the world championships in Nevada in September.

Anchored by flame-throwing pitchers Rich Haldane and Dale Ortman, the Installers went 4-0 at the Shane Miller Memorial Tournament last weekend at Six Mile on Westside Road.

RELATED: Vernon players cherish New Zealand gold

“Ortman and Haldane only gave up one unearned run for the entire weekend,” said Installers’ third baseman Murray Caton, of Vernon. “We got great defence and pitching, and the offence wasn’t bad either. We scored 35 runs.”

The Installers have players from Vernon, Kamloops and Kelowna. The rest of their roster: Keith Green, Darren Fiddler, Derek Smith, Barry Lachuk, Chris Stewart, Dale Rideout.

Team B.C. features Ethan Lans of Kamloops, whose father, Mark, played for the M&K Ready-Mix Steelers in the old Vernon Major Men’s League.

