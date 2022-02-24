Interior Sportsman Show cancelled in Kelowna

The BC Interior Sportsman Show is being held off for another year due to the ongoing pandemic.

Kelowna’s one-stop shop for all things hunting, fishing, and the outdoors was slated to run for three days in late April. It would have been the first time the event occurred since 2019 when it was held at the Capital News Centre.

A statement from the organization said that the decision to postpone was made a few weeks prior to the announcement.

“There is still so much uncertainty for our participants…with staff shortages, supply chain issues, travel concerns, along with everchanging public health orders.”

The statement went on to say that while they were able to weather the financial storm in a late cancellation of the 2020 event, the decision to cancel sooner rather than later for 2022 means potential mass cost savings for both organizers and vendors.

Limits on social gatherings have now been lifted in British Columbia, though organizers cited the uncertainty of the reinstatement of restrictions as another reason to cancel.

The show was first put on in 2016. It is now expected to return in April 2023.

