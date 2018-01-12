Brandon Frechette reached the match play final of the 57-player event in Phoenix. -Image: Contributed

International silver for Lake Country golfer

Brandon Frechette, 16, finishes second at North American Junior Amateur in Arizona.

A Lake Country teenager more than held his own competing against many of the top junior golfers on the continent.

Brandon Frechette finished second best in a field 0f 57 players at the North American Junior Amateur Championship, Dec. 30 to Jan. 3 at the Wigwam Golf Resort in Phoenix, AZ.

The Grade 11 George Elliot Secondary School student made it all the way to the match play final, before falling 3 and 2 to Trey Deihl from New Mexico.

“It was a great experience to play with a lot of amazing golfers from all over North America,” Frechette said. “I feel like my golf game is in a very good place right now. My play off the tee has improved drastically distance-wise and my short game was the best it has ever been.”

Frechette, 16, shots rounds of 75-76 in stroke play at NAJAC to make the cut and qualify for the match play round of 32.

Ranked 20th heading into the playoffs, Frechette defeated 12th seed Jack Stevens 4 and 2, then upset No. 4 seed Angelo Gallevo on the first sudden death hole in the round of 16.

In the quarterfinal round, Frechette took out fifth-seeded Alejandro Armij on the first a sudden death hole. That set the stage for a major upset in the semis, as the Lake Country teen won 3 and 2 over the No. 1 seed, Ryan Park.

Frechette was coming off a solid 2017 season, where Brandon led his GESS team to the provincial high school title.

He also won a Zone 2 event at the Vernon Golf and Country club last summer with a winning day scoring 75.

Frechette said his recent success has largely been a result of the great coaching and support from his golf coach, Clay Stothers, from Okanagan Golf Club.

Frechette plans to continue with golf at the university level in the future.

As for his goals for this coming season, Frechette plans to continue building his game, both mentally and physically.

“I want to play and contend in more high-level tournaments,” he said. “I also want to continue working on the mental components of golf. I will continue to work with my coach, Clay Stothers, and my fitness coach, Connor Kosak, as a part of the OGolf Performance Team based out of the Okanagan Golf Club.”

To report a typo, email: edit@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
After 18 seasons in Edmonton, Hervey settling in as B.C. Lions general manager

Just Posted

‘Patients languishing on stretchers’ at KGH

Kelowna hospital is way over-capacity as people flock to hospital with the flu

Wanted man nabbed in West Kelowna after falling asleep in vehicle

Man had 13 outstanding warrants when he was apprehended say police

Kelowna police say downtown fire could be arson

Officers want to talk with a woman seen in the Leon Avenue area after an early morning fire Thursday

Updated: Semi collides with pick up truck in Kelowna

Highway 97 and Underhill is the scene of an accident that occurred over the noon hour Thursday

Residents want short-term rentals in Lake Country

Currently, the district doesn’t have policies in place for short-term rentals

Rutland senior dance students offer powerful message

Kelowna - Pretty Hurts, a dance which encourages self acceptance, will be shown tonight at RSS

UPDATE: Unconfirmed reports of fatality in mobile home fire

A fire broke out in a mobile home park on Mclean Creek Road Thursday early evening

After 18 seasons in Edmonton, Hervey settling in as B.C. Lions general manager

Former Eskimos player, scout and GM replaces Wally Buono

Telemark skiers earn berths to world juniors

Gareth Williams and Hannah Mehain will compete in Switzerland

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban spotted at Silver Star

The famous couple are reportedly vacationing in the North Okanagan

Vernon Vipers owner dies suddenly

Duncan Wray owned the BC Hockey League team since 1992

‘Logging truck jack-knifed’ in fatal Highway 97 crash

Collision under investigation

Rockets see ‘Birds, Giants in weekend set

Kelowna looks for bounce back against Seattle after loss at home last Friday

Brother of Premier John Horgan passes away

A service will be held in Pat’s home community of Port McNeill on Feb. 10, 2018.

Most Read