Local hero Jeff Symonds brings a storybook ending to the return of Ironman 2022 in Penticton. (Brennan Phillips Western News)

Ironman Canada returns as professional race in Penticton

Male pro racers will now compete in the grueling triathlon on Aug. 27

Ironman Canada is returning as a professional race this summer in Penticton.

For the first time since 2018 in Whistler, male professional racers from across the world will compete in the national triathlon.

Penticton hosted the race in 2022, following a decade-long hiatus.

READ ALSO: Countdown begins for Ironman Canada’s return to Penticton

Although Ironman Canada last summer wasn’t considered a professional race, professional local racer Jeff Symonds competed in the event because it was in his hometown.

He gave the fans a storybook ending on Aug. 28, completing the 226-kilometre triathlon in 8:38:02 and finishing as the top competitor.

When the Penticton racer returns to his home track this summer, he will be among the other professionals to appear in the VinFast Ironman North America Series.

Prior to last year, Penticton hadn’t hosted Ironman since 2012.

It featured a 3.8-kilometre swim in Okanagan Lake, a 180-kilometre bike ride through Osoyoos and Keremeos, as well as a 42.2-kilometre run along Lakeshore Drive in downtown Penticton.

More than 2,000 athletes registered to compete.

Ironman Canada returns on Aug. 27, as a pro-series competition.

READ ALSO: Hometown hero gives Penticton storybook ending with Ironman win

@lgllockhart
logan.lockhart@pentictonwesternnews.com

CanadaPentictonrunningSwimming

