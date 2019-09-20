It’s playoffs or bust for Okanagan Sun with only 4 games remaining

The Sun return to the Apple Bowl Saturday after a 38-9 win last weekend

The first six weeks of the Okanagan Sun’s season has gone by quick.

With a 3-3 record so far this year, the Sun only have four more games to ensure advancing to the post-season rather than an early start to the off-season.

Okanagan got back in the win column last weekend with a 38-9 over the winless Kamloops Broncos. It wasn’t a tough win, but it was a step in the right direction.

“You can take as much positives as you can when you lose, but it’s nice to get back in the win column after this past weekend,” said Sun head coach Jamie Boreham.

The Sun have been unable to score more than 13 points in their three losses, while scoring more than 20 points in each win.

“The offence is getting more comfortable with the guys in their positions starting to come together. It was great to see them succeed and for a bunch of the guys get into the end zone,” Boreham said.

Now in the second half of the season, the next four games will be the second time the Sun have played these teams, including their last three games of the season being against teams that have already beaten them this year.

In their second last home game of the season this weekend, the Sun will host the Valley Huskers. Okanagan beat the Huskers 21-16 on Aug. 10.

“They’re a good football team and they’ve had some tight games like us as well. This is a must-win for both of us,” Boreham said.

The coach said that the Sun will do what they’ve done all season: take it one game at a time.

“This is the only game we’re playing this week and that’s why it’s the most important. We’ll have a better understanding of these teams now that it’s the second time, and we’re going to continue to get better.”

The offence and defence were clicking in the win over Kamloops while the Sun’s special teams were in need of improvements.

Looking down the barrel of the rest of the season, the fine tuning will be essential if Okanagan wants to be one of only four teams in the six-team conference to advance to the playoffs.

“The fine-tuning is in the execution. We are who we are, and we need to execute. Our players are starting to own their jobs and roles on the team, though it took longer than we hoped. We’re happy with our direction and getting the back in the win column and we need to continue that,” Boreham said.

The Sun host the Huskers on Sunday afternoon at Kelowna’s Apple Bowl at 1 p.m.

