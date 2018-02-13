Hallie Jenkins (middle) celebrates her two medals at the U16 Teck Open Super G Feb. 5 and 6. -Image: Contributed

Jenkins paces Big White at U16 Super G

Kelowna skiers compete in Kimberley Feb. 5 and 6.

Big White Ski Club’s Hallie Jenkins found her way on to the podium twice at the U16 Teck Open Super G, Feb. 5 and 6 at Kimberley Alpine Resort.

Jenkins won gold and silver, landing her as the No. 1 female qualifier in B.C. heading to the U16 Nationals in Collingwood, ON next month.

Teammate Luke McMillan’s first race landed him a solid 10th place finish, but he didn’t finish the second race.

William Little had a 31st-place effort, while Adam Fricska placed 20th and 22nd in two races.

To report a typo, email: edit@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Ten straight for Heat, wrap season in Manitoba

Just Posted

Difficult year for Okanagan fruit growers

Weather factors reduce fruit profit margins

Byelection day in Kelowna West is finally here

Tomorrow voters in the riding will finally get to elect a new MLA after waiting six months

Thoughts of spring… and the spring wine festival

Tickets are now on sale for the Okanagan Wine Festival Society’s spring wine fest

Men on the run fail to hide from police

Kamloops men wanted by the RCMP were arrested in Vernon

Missing patient found

UPDATE: 40-year-old found safe and sound

Princesses and superheros raise funds for childhood cancer this Family Day

Donning capes, cowls and all sorts of ballrooms dresses, the children were all smiles.

Letter: Council caved to developer on Central Green

Kelowna letter-writer expresses disappointment with council on major project

Column: Bushman of the Shuswap saga reaches its end

Reporter Tracy Hughes recounts her experiences covering the former fugitive’s story

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Trudeau government to table budget Feb. 27 as Canada faces uncertainty

Finance minister’s fall fiscal statement predicted deficit of $18.4 billion in 2017-18

B.C. man, banned from swing dance club, fails to get human rights hearing

Man took issue with the Vancouver Swing Society banning people for inappropriate behaviour

BCWF’s steelhead extinction fears confirmed

Endangered wildlife status for Thompson River watershed endorsed

Notley launches more ways to fight B.C.’s pipeline stance

A series of online tools includes a petition to ‘Keep Canada Working’

NDP target housing, child care in return to B.C. legislature

John Horgan’s government will set out agenda for latest legislative session in Throne Speech

Most Read