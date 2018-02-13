Jenkins paces Big White at U16 Super G

Hallie Jenkins (middle) celebrates her two medals at the U16 Teck Open Super G Feb. 5 and 6. -Image: Contributed

Big White Ski Club’s Hallie Jenkins found her way on to the podium twice at the U16 Teck Open Super G, Feb. 5 and 6 at Kimberley Alpine Resort.

Jenkins won gold and silver, landing her as the No. 1 female qualifier in B.C. heading to the U16 Nationals in Collingwood, ON next month.

Teammate Luke McMillan’s first race landed him a solid 10th place finish, but he didn’t finish the second race.

William Little had a 31st-place effort, while Adam Fricska placed 20th and 22nd in two races.

