Jerome Blake’s “heart is in Kelowna” after athletics competition

The Kelowna native is competing in Budapest at the World Athletics Championships

Kelowna’s Jerome Blake is thousands of miles away, but his heart is back home to all those affected by the wildfires.

Blake, who is competing for Canada at the World Athletics Championships in Budapest, finished fifth in his 100 metre heat on Friday, Aug 18, failing to qualify for the final.

Afterwards, he was interviewed, and it was clear that his mind was elsewhere.

His mother, Georgia, was at home in Kelowna, luckily just out reach of the evacuation area.

“I work in a senior home, so families and residents, some of them are going there for families, we have been on watch,” Georgia told Kelowna Cap News. “At that time, (on Friday), he thought I wasn’t, as I was working but I am okay.”

Blake will be staying in Budapest, to run both the 4×100, 4×200 and individual 200 m race, before heading back home to check on his family.

“I posted on Facebook letting my friends know I am all good, so I hope he got that message,” Georgia laughed.

To keep up-to-date with Blake’s athletic results, visit worldathletics.org.

