Jerome Blake’s “heart is in Kelowna” after athletics competition

The Kelowna native is competing in Budapest at the World Athletics Championships

Georgia Blake (r) with two of her sons, Jerome (l) and Jason. (Photo contributed)

Kelowna’s Jerome Blake is thousands of miles away, but his heart is back home to all those affected by the wildfires.

Blake, who is competing for Canada at the World Athletics Championships in Budapest, finished fifth in his 100 metre heat on Friday, Aug 18, failing to qualify for the final.

Afterwards, he was interviewed, and it was clear that his mind was elsewhere.

"My heart is with Kelowna right now" Canada's Jerome Blake's heart isn't in it right now at #Budapest2023, it's at home with his family in B.C. where wildfires continue to rage pic.twitter.com/CzELpNBH8e — CBC Olympics (@CBCOlympics) August 19, 2023

His mother, Georgia, was at home in Kelowna, luckily just out reach of the evacuation area.

“I work in a senior home, so families and residents, some of them are going there for families, we have been on watch,” Georgia told Kelowna Cap News. “At that time, (on Friday), he thought I wasn’t, as I was working but I am okay.”

Blake will be staying in Budapest, to run both the 4×100, 4×200 and individual 200 m race, before heading back home to check on his family.

“I posted on Facebook letting my friends know I am all good, so I hope he got that message,” Georgia laughed.

To keep up-to-date with Blake’s athletic results, visit worldathletics.org.

READ MORE: Team BC athletes win silver at Baseball Canada Cup

READ MORE: Bush Creek and Adams Lake wildfires merge, visibility proves challenge for crews

@B0B0Assman

bowen.assman@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

B.C. Wildfires 2023Track and field