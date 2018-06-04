Jr. Coyotes medal on coast, in Spokane

The Coyotes U15 junior girls won the silver medal at the Summer’s Edge Tournament in Spokane. -Image: Contributed

The Okanagan College Junior Coyotes U15 and U16 boys basketball teams more than held their own, each capturing tournament titles in Vancouver on the weekend of May 26 and 27.

Coached by Brent Ross, the U15 started slowly in their first game before roaring back for a 50-37 win.

In Game 2, the Coyotes pulled away late to defeat Van City Hoops.

In the comeback of the weekend, the Jr. Coyotes trailed Team Finish by as many as 18 points before battling back for the 61-58 victory in overtime.

In the final against 3D, with both Brandon Nemes and Nitin Ahir coming up big behind the arc, and Nemes on his game from the foul line, the Junior Coyotes prevailed over a tough opponent.

U15 girls

The Junior Coyotes U15 elite girls were in Spokane for the Summer’s Edge tourney where they defeated Wenatchee Elite Hoops and the North Idaho Elite by two points in a tightly-contested battle.

In the final, the Coyotes came up short but finished with the silver medal, the best finish by an Okanagan team

The U15 girls, who have been playing well the last month, were coming off a tournament win in Calgary.

The U13 Junior Coyotes girls followed suit, winning a silver medal in their division in Spokane. After a tough semifinal win, the Okanagan girls fell to Genesis in a hard-fought championship game.

To report a typo, email: edit@kelownacapnews.com.