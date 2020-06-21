Junior golf tour returns to Okanagan with free clinic

Ford Junior Golf Clinic goes Sunday, July 19, at Vernon’s Predator Ridge Golf Resort

The Maple Leaf Junior Golf Tour is returning to the North Okanagan in 2020, including running a free golf clinic.

The Ford Junior Golf Clinic at Predator Ridge is sponsored by Watkin Motors for kids aged six-to-12. The clinics, now in their 17th year, will go at 2 p.m. and at 3 p.m. on Sunday, July 19.

“The kids have a blast and don’t have to bring anything but themselves,” said Chris Hood, BC tournament director for the tour. “We are taking extra precautions in light of the COVID-19 situation, and are breaking the clinic into smaller groups in the interest of social distancing.”

There are three easy ways to register (please indicate which session you would prefer, based on availability):

* In Person: Watkin Motors – 4602-27 Street, Vernon;

* By Phone: 250-545-0611;

* By Email: info@watkinmotors.com.

The Maple Leaf Junior Golf Tour will play a 36-hole event at Predator Monday and Tuesday, July 20 and 21. The field for the event is full.

Later in the week, the tour stops in Kelowna for the 2020 MJT Interior Swing pres. by PLYR Golf at the Okanagan Golf Club Thursday and Friday, July 23 and 24.

roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Golf

Most Read