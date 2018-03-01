Zone 2 athlete Ali Welliver won three gold medals at the B.C. Games in Kamloops last weekend.

Karate athletes secure B.C. Games medals

Big medal haul for local karate athletes from a pair of Kelowna clubs

Fifteen karate athletes had a great weekend in Kamloops at the B.C. Winter Games, representing zone 2 and bringing home plenty of medals.

The 15 athletes had an amazing tournament capturing 18 medals including five gold, six silver and seven bronze. Leading the way for Zone 2 was Ali Welliver with three gold medals, winning the intermediate kumite +155cm category and the intermediate open division. She was also part of the girls team kumite with Lauren Reid, Sarah Stuij and Lily Leggott that captured the gold in a dramatic final match that Welliver won at the very last second.

Leading the way for the boys was Timur McNern with three silver medals and one bronze. McNern won the silver in the boys advanced kumite +155cm and silver in the boys advanced open height division. McNern was also part of the boys team kata that won silver and part of the boys team kumite that won bronze.

Jaydon Davis won gold in intermediate boys kumite +155cm as well as bronze in boys intermediate open height kumite, and claimed team silver and bronze medals. Lauren Reid won gold in the girls advanced open height and silver in the girls advanced -155cm. Mikayla Krogstad captured the silver in girls intermediate kata. Lily Leggott, Hayden Meyer, Thaddeus Enns, and Sarah Stuij won bronze medals in their respected kumite Divisions.

The team was made up of members of the Taneda Karate Dojo and Rodney Hobson Karate Academy. From the Taneda Karate Dojo was Jaydon Davis, Thaddeus Enns, Sarah Stuij, Hayden Meyer, Marlaina Gumpert, Lily Leggott, Mikayla Krogstad, Marcus Francisco, Ben Atherton and Kaiya Lee.

From the Rodney Hobson Karate Academy was Ali Welliver, Lauren Reid, Braeden Pett and Austin Millot.

The team was coached by Chris Taneda, Michelle Taneda and Caitlyn Riddle.

Previous story
‘March Madness’ B.C. style tips off in Langley
Next story
BCHL Today: Do the Merritt Centennials and Chilliwack Chiefs have a chance?

Just Posted

Kelowna and West Kelowna crimes remain unsolved

A bike theft, a theft from a vehicle and a home invasion remain unsolved

West Kelowna sexual assault trial to continue

The trial for a West Kelowna man charged with sexual assault will continue April 26.

Rockets’ Lind signs with Canucks

Kelowna Rockets top scorer this season signs NHL entry level deal with Vancouver

West Kelowna shuts down public input on development permits

City says provincial rules prohibit public input on straight forward DPs

Plea deal for man charged in Armstrong teen’s murder

Matthew Foerster is expected to enter a plea March 12, in Vernon

Semi destroyed in violent crash on Coquihalla

Three semi-trucks and at least two vehicles were involved in a collision on Highway 5 near Kamloops

RCMP investigate possible child luring incident

Two students in Armstrong offered a ride home Wednesday on Otter Lake Road by man in truck

BCHL Today: Do the Merritt Centennials and Chilliwack Chiefs have a chance?

BCHL Today is a (near) daily look at what’s going on around the league and the junior A world.

Parents, Muslim group welcome budget’s $81 million for federal no-fly fixes

Federal money will be used to develop ‘rigorous centralized screening model’ and advocates are pleased

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

B.C. taxi driver suffers broken jaw after being attacked with metal bar

The driver was attacked by a male suspect in an apparent road rage attack while working

B.C. bride ordered to pay $115,000 after defaming photographer online

Judge ruled in favour of Amara Wedding and its owner, Kitty Chan, against bride Emily Liao

B.C. university student’s diaper fetish now a human rights issue

Staff, students claim they were placed at risk of sexual harassment by student

Overdose alert issued after six deaths in Kamloops

Six overdose deaths were recorded in Kamloops between Feb. 15 and Feb. 26

Most Read