Karate athletes secure B.C. Games medals

Fifteen karate athletes had a great weekend in Kamloops at the B.C. Winter Games, representing zone 2 and bringing home plenty of medals.

The 15 athletes had an amazing tournament capturing 18 medals including five gold, six silver and seven bronze. Leading the way for Zone 2 was Ali Welliver with three gold medals, winning the intermediate kumite +155cm category and the intermediate open division. She was also part of the girls team kumite with Lauren Reid, Sarah Stuij and Lily Leggott that captured the gold in a dramatic final match that Welliver won at the very last second.

Leading the way for the boys was Timur McNern with three silver medals and one bronze. McNern won the silver in the boys advanced kumite +155cm and silver in the boys advanced open height division. McNern was also part of the boys team kata that won silver and part of the boys team kumite that won bronze.

Jaydon Davis won gold in intermediate boys kumite +155cm as well as bronze in boys intermediate open height kumite, and claimed team silver and bronze medals. Lauren Reid won gold in the girls advanced open height and silver in the girls advanced -155cm. Mikayla Krogstad captured the silver in girls intermediate kata. Lily Leggott, Hayden Meyer, Thaddeus Enns, and Sarah Stuij won bronze medals in their respected kumite Divisions.

The team was made up of members of the Taneda Karate Dojo and Rodney Hobson Karate Academy. From the Taneda Karate Dojo was Jaydon Davis, Thaddeus Enns, Sarah Stuij, Hayden Meyer, Marlaina Gumpert, Lily Leggott, Mikayla Krogstad, Marcus Francisco, Ben Atherton and Kaiya Lee.

From the Rodney Hobson Karate Academy was Ali Welliver, Lauren Reid, Braeden Pett and Austin Millot.

The team was coached by Chris Taneda, Michelle Taneda and Caitlyn Riddle.