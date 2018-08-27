Kelowna Rockets open 2018 preseason Friday

The Rockets will host Victoria at Prospera Place after wrapping up their training camp

Players at the Kelowna Rockets training camp receive instruction from coaches earlier this week at Prospera Place. —Image: contributed

The Kelowna rockets 2018 training camp is underway with 58 players vying for positions on the WHL team for the upcoming season.

The players started camp by being split into three different squads, with the first team taking the ice early for practice and other two then facing each other in a scrimmage.

Players were then given a break, and one of the two teams that scrimmaged took the ice for practice at 4 p.m., followed by a scrimmage by the other two squads. The schedule ran the same way during the first few days of the camp.

Two days in and Rockets returning defenceman Libor Zabransky said he liked what he saw.

“Camp has been good. We’ve had a couple of games so far, everyone is out there working hard and trying their best so it’s been fun. We will be in good shape,” he said.

The native of Brno, Czech Rep. spent the offseason training back home.

“It was a fun offseason. I was at home so I got to enjoy some time with my family and my friends. I was also with my old team in Brno so I had summer workouts with them which was nice for me working out with older, bigger guys, I really enjoyed it,” Zabransky said.

“I just tried to get bigger and faster, and just improve myself overall. With guys like Cal Foote and the other guys not being here anymore, it’s going to a bigger challenge for me this season.”

The main training camp continued for Zabransky and the rest of the team this week and will wrap tomorrow, with the Rockets preseason starting Friday when they host division rivals, the Victoria Royals at Prospera Place. Puck drop is at 7:05 p.m.

Tickets are now on sale for that game at selectyourtickets.com, at the Prospera Place box office or by phone at 250-762-5050. For full preseason schedule, click here.

Season tickets are also now on sale. The Rockets are bidding to host the 2020 Memorial Cup and say season ticket holders will have the rights to their seats for the tournament if Kelowna wins the bid.

Prior to the start of the main camp, the team’s rookie camp wrapped up on Friday with newcomers given an opportunity to showcase their talents for the team’s coaches.

Speed and creativity were abundant as Rockets hopefuls played 3-on-3 to finish their camp.

While the rookies played their final games, players attending the main camp took part in fitness testing on Friday.

Players were tested on bench press, squats, agility, vertical leap, pull-ups, and a reach test, as well as body fat tests. Usually the players are also tested during a five-kilometre run but due to health concerns posed by the smoke in the air that day,the run was cancelled.

Veteran Erik Gardiner said he was happy with how he and his teammates looked at the fitness testing.

“I thought I did pretty well. Everybody looks bigger, stronger, and faster like I think they should and I think everyone is just anxious to get out on the ice and get started,” Gardiner said.

Entering his third season with the Rockets, Gardiner said he’s happy to be back and starting training camp.

“I’m really excited. It’s nice to be back in Kelowna despite the smoke (which cleared Sunday),” he said.

“It’s great to be back around the guys, see the coaches, and be around the room. I’ve been waiting for basically the whole summer to get back, so it’s awesome to be here.”

Gardiner, a Humboldt, Sask. native, said it was a tough offseason with aftermath of the tragic bus crash that killed 16members of the Humboldt Broncos Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League team in April.

“But it was nice to get away from it moving to Saskatoon,” he said. “I had a lot of support, so I ended up turning into a fun offseason. I worked really hard and I feel like I improved on everything so I’m ready to get back out there.”

He said he worked mainly on his skating as he felt that was a weakness in his game.

“I think I improved on that and hopefully I can show how much I’ve improved in camp,” Gardiner said.

“As a team every year we’re looking to make the playoffs and we’re looking to hopefully build on kind of what we’ve been building since I’ve been here.

He said losing to Seattle a couple years ago was tough and then losing again last year was even harder, so hopefully the team can do better in the upcoming season.

“(We need to) just play as a team, and play strong. If we do that we should be pretty successful,” said Gardiner.

