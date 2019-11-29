Kelowna 2020 Memorial Cup tickets available for general public next week

Ticket packages will be made available Dec. 4

The countdown is slowly dwindling towards the 2020 Memorial Cup in Kelowna.

Ticket packages for the general public will go on sale for the Canadian Hockey League championships on Dec. 4, starting at 9:30 a.m.

Purchases can be made at the selectyourtickets.com or by phone at 250-762-5050.

Packages for the Memorial Cup are $624.75 per person and include tickets to all six round-robin games, a possible tiebreaker game, the semifinal and final match of the week long tournament starting May 22.

As the host team for the Memorial Cup, the Rockets gain an automatic berth in the tournament, joined by the league champions for the Western Hockey League, Ontario Hockey League and the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League.

If Kelowna advances to the WHL final, both teams will automatically get a berth in the Memorial Cup, regardless of the how the championship final plays out.

The Kelowna Rockets continue their Memorial Cup run Saturday with a home game against the Prince George Cougars.

