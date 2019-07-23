The Kelowna Aquajets team that travelled to Moses Lake Washington. (Back row, left to right) Ethan Gray, Sara Gray, Courtney Pequin, Jordan Meyer. (Front row, left to right) Noella Quadri, Coach Tina Pomponio, Sawyer Nabozniak.

Kelowna Aquajets swim to 11th place finish in U.S. competition

The Kelowna earned 10 medals in the 23 team competition

The Kelowna Aquajets are finishing the swim season strong.

A team of six swimmers represented the Aquajets at the Sizzin’ Summer Long Course in Moses Lake, Washington, U.S. last weekend and swam to an 11th place finish among the 23 competing teams.

This was the second last swim meet of the season for the Aquajets who took home 10 medals from the competition.

Ethan Gray earned a gold medal in 400 metre individual medley (butterfly, backstroke, breaststroke and freestyle), a silver medal in 200 metre fly and a bronze medal in both the 50 metre freestyle and 200 metre breaststroke event.

Sara Gray earned a gold in 50 metre breaststroke and a silver in 100 metre breaststroke.

Jordan Meyer won silver in the 50 metre breaststroke and while Courtney Pequin won the silver medal in 100 metre fly and a bronze in both the 100 metre freestyle and 200 metre fly.

Other Aquajets’ swimmers, Sawyer Nabozniak and Noella Quadri, were just shy of beating their best times.

Kelowna heads to Victoria at the start of August where 17 Aquajets will compete in the last meet of the season.

