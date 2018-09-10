Kelowna athlete helps Canada win gold

Trevor Stirling, part of men’s trampoline team at Sr. Pan American Championships in Lima, Peru

Kelowna trampoline gymnast Trevor Stirling struck gold on the weekend as a member of Team Canada at the 2018 Sr. Pan American Championships in Lima Peru.

Stirling, along with Toronto’s Jason Burnett, Keegan Soehn of Red Deer, Alta. and Jake Cranham of Whitby, Ont. took top spot in the men’s trampoline team final with a combined score of 173.38 points.

Stirling and Soehn then combined to win bronze in the men’s synchronized trampoline event with a score of 43.840.

In total, Team Canada trampoline gymnasts finished the championships winning nine medals, including five gold, three silver, and one bronze.

The 2018 Canadian individual and synchronized trampoline champion Sophiane Méthot of La Prairie, QC was Canada’s top winner, taking two gold medals in individual and synchronized trampoline.

Next up for many of the athletes who competed in Peru will be the Trampoline Gymnastics World Championships, which will take place in St. Petersburg, Russia from Nov. 7 to 11.

