Kelowna bobsledder Keefer Joyce. Photo: Keefer Joyce

Kelowna bobsledder looks to bridge financial gap

Keefer Joyce, 25, is a 2022 Olympics hopeful

Keefer Joyce is pursuing his dreams of becoming an Olympian bobsledder.

The KSS grad and former track star has embraced the life of a bobsledder since transitioning from the sport after high school. Now, the 25-year-old needs a helpful push to keep his Olympic dreams alive.

“If I want to make it to the Olympics, it will take over my life mentally, physically, and financially,” said Joyce.

The cost for chasing one’s dream down an iced track has proven expensive, and Canada’s Olympic team only gets funding when they’re competing.

Joyce, as well as many Olympians before him, has turned to sponsorships from local businesses and organizations to help alleviate the costs of competing and training as a full-time Olympic athlete.

Canada’s Olympic Committee will pay for flights, accommodations, travel and basic food costs, but everything else is on the athlete’s dime, said Joyce.

“I’m just getting started looking for sponsors,” he said. “It’s up to me to go out and advocate for myself.”

READ MORE: Students rally in Kelowna to press for climate change action

READ MORE: UBCO 3MT winner takes home $3,000

The switch from track and field to bobsledding wasn’t a natural process for Joyce. The dedicated athlete got his shot with RBC Training Ground, a program that identifies Olympic-level athletic talent.

“I didn’t wake up saying I want to be a bobsledder,” Joyce laughed.

Since then, it has been a successful and action-packed ride for Joyce. Competing for the National Team for the first time in 2019 in two-man and four-man bobsled races, Joyce earned a silver medal at the World Championships in the two-man event in Whistler at the beginning of March.

READ MORE: Big White skier on pro career path

The second place finish was the start of the off season for Joyce. With travels and training planned in various spots in the U.S. and Canada, the bobsledder will both train hard and promote hard to continue his aspirations of an Olympic qualification.

Sponsorships will help balance out the costs for Joyce, whether it’s rent expenses while away on competitions, additional travel costs or extra amenities while travelling. Joyce hopes that the Kelowna community will rally behind him as he pursues his dreams while wearing a Canadian flag.

“It’s been a lot more (difficult) than I thought, but you gotta give up a lot of things, if (the Olympics) is what you want.”

More information on supporting Joyce can be found at his GoFundMe.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Devils rally to burn Canucks 3-2 in shootout
Next story
Rockets lose, fight for playoff lives Saturday night

Just Posted

Rockets lose, fight for playoff lives Saturday night

The Rockets host the Giants Saturday night it what could be last game of season

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: clouds today, warmer weather on the way

Environment Canada forecasting almost 20 C weather later next week

Kelowna bobsledder looks to bridge financial gap

Keefer Joyce, 25, is a 2022 Olympics hopeful

Students rally in Kelowna to press for climate change action

Students from KSS, RSS, and OKM walked out of class Friday to address climate change

Lake Country bakery compared to grandmother’s cooking

Oyama Sunblush Bakery is located on Oyama Road

VIDEO: B.C. logging truck had a close call minutes before it crashed

Dashcam video shows logging truck nearly lose its balance over a bridge

When gunman advanced on New Zealand mosque, 1 man ran at him

Abdul Aziz, 48, is being hailed as a hero for preventing more deaths during Friday prayers in New Zealand

Girl, 12, missing from Williams Lake after last being seen near Highway 97

Rebecca Mann was last seen in the early morning hours on Pigeon Road

Letter: Mayor has no interest in growth scenario

“I can only assume council is mishandling this file….”

Letter: SNC-Lavalin case raises concerns

Kelowna readers have more concerns with the events

Letter: SNC-Lavalin affair needs full investigation

As many as 9,000 jobs could be affected if the company shuts down

Prank to produced: Remembering the daredevils who waterskied behind a B.C. ferry

A look back at SS Princess Marguerite and her adventures as a ski boat

Edmonton boy found unharmed, Amber Alert cancelled

Mother and son found in Calgary following Amber Alert

Devils rally to burn Canucks 3-2 in shootout

Vancouver held 2-0 lead early in third period

Most Read