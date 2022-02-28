Kelowna brothers reach podium at BC School Wrestling Championship

A pair of Kelowna brothers reached the podium at the BC School Wrestling Championship last weekend.

Keaton and Bryson Burgess travelled to Vancouver’s Pacific Coliseum from Feb. 24-26 to tussle with the best of the best in BC schools.

Keaton, a grade eight student at KLO Middle School, wrestled in his first official match ever to open the tournament on day one, falling 14-4 against a student from Queen Margaret School. Despite another loss in his second match, Keaton managed to turn it around and defeat his next two opponents, first pinning a wrestler hailing from GidGalang Kuyas Naay Secondary School and the second representing Collingwood School.

The back-to-back victories earned Keaton the bronze medal in the 38-kg weight division.

Older brother Bryson, a grade twelve student at Kelowna Secondary School, had a quick and successful start in the 57-kg division. In his first match, Bryson pinned his opponent from Spectrum Community School just 15 seconds in.

He followed up with another short contest in pinning his Gladstone Secondary School opponent at the 1:18 mark, before finally being bested in his third match.

Bryson finished the tournament with a record of 3-2, good enough for fourth place out of a pool of 20 wrestlers.

