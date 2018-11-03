Kelowna Chiefs cruise past Fernie Ghostriders

With a 6-2 win, the Chiefs stay in first place in the league

The Kelowna Chiefs notched another win in a one-sided affair against the Fernie Ghostriders Friday night. Chiefs forward Ryan Stack led the team with two goals and an assist to a 6-2 victory.

Kelowna jumped out of the gate with an early 1-0 lead only a minute and 37 seconds into the first period. The Chiefs kept the pressure on throughout the first period by controlling the play in the Ghostriders end and not allowing the opposing team any possession through the middle of the ice. They finished the period up 2-0.

The Ghostriders came out strong in the second period, controlling the puck in the Chiefs’ zone. A rebound goal from a very solid shot from the point got the Ghostriders on the board and halved the Chiefs’ lead.

But the attempted comeback was shortlived as the Chiefs came back a minute and a half later when captain Tyler Love made a great solo effort to spring linemate Kayson Gallant who buried the goal that would win the game. It was 3-1 after two periods for the Chiefs.

The beginning of the third period saw an increase of hits and penalties for both teams as the Ghostriders tried to force their way back into the game. Sixteen total penalty minutes were given out in the period as tempers began to flare between the two teams.

The Chiefs were able to capitalize on one of their powerplays as Ryan Stack scored his first goal of the night to give the Chiefs a comfortable 4-1 lead. Fernie did not let up and were able to get a second goal on a shorthanded breakaway courtesy of Ghostrider forward Nikolas Sombrowski who beat Chiefs’ goalie Braeden Mitchell on the five-hole. Mitchell went on to save 24 of 26 shots.

The Kelowna Chiefs remain in first spot in their division as well as first in the KIJHL. They continue their season against divison rivals Summerland Steam on Nov. 6th.

Most Read