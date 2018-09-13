Kelowna Chiefs face-off against Osoyoos Coyotes

It will be coach Ken Law’s first time returning to the Osoyoos Sun Bowl

The Chase Heat kicked off preseason action September first against the Kamloops Storm. Chase would get on the scoreboard first when Marino Bordin rips a shot from the slot and scores to put the Heat up 1-0 in the first period. The Chase Heat down the Kamloops Storm by a final score of 4-1.

Rutland’s own Kelowna Chiefs will face off for the first time against the Osoyoos Coyotes tomorrow night at the Osoyoos Sun Bowl.

Coach Ken Law will return for the first time since he was fired from his position of eight years as head coach-GM in April when owner Randy Bedard decided to go in a ‘different direction.’

Law says he is little apprehensive to be back on the ice in Osoyoos and see familiar faces but plans on bringing his fast skaters to play.

“We are going to use our experience, the veteran guys in the line up and a group of young prospects so our game will be based on speed and competing. We have to be ready for as a team coming into that barn, they know this is really important to me,” said Law.

Players to watch this game will be heavy weight scorer Brody Dale, who has already put up 9 points in 2 games, Devin Sutton, veteran Matthew Alcorn, and D-men Issac Dutka and Nathan Christensen.

The Chiefs will play against the Coyotes Friday at 7:35 p.m.

