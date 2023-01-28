Kelowna Chiefs player in hospital after windpipe hit

A Kelowna Chiefs player remains in hospital after being struck in the throat.

Zach Peitsch, who mans the blue line for the junior B squad, was hit in the throat by a Grand Forks players’ stick on Jan. 27, causing him to be taken to local hospital. He was then taken to Kelowna General Hospital with damage to his windpipe, and underwent surgery today.

More on his condition will be relayed as it unfolds.

