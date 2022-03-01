Kelowna Chiefs season over, lose first round series to Summerland

Chiefs Patrick Reynolds had seven points in the series

The Summerland Steam and the Kelowna Chiefs are in playoff action in Junior B hockey.

The season is over for the Junior B Kelowna Chiefs after a 6-4 loss to the Summerland Steam last night.

With the win, Summerland takes the first round series 4-2.

It wasn’t a good start for the Chiefs as they fought for their season. Tristan Weill scored just 1:32 into the game to give Summerland a 1-0 lead. They would add another goal late in the period to go up 2-0 after the first.

The Chiefs threw everything they could at the net, recording 19 shots in the first period but couldn’t get one past Summerland goaltender Colton Macaulay.

Jackson MacDonald scores his second goal of the series early in the second period to make it 3-0 for the Steam.

Despite Summerland making it a four-goal game just 30 seconds into the final frame, Kelowna made a game of it in the third period as the clock wound down on their season. Less than 30 seconds after, Levi Lamotte finally got Kelowna on the board. A couple minutes later, Nick Morin scored a powerplay goal, bringing Kelowna within two.

At the 11:02 mark, Morin scored his second of the game to make it a one-goal game, 4-3.

But exactly a minute later, Michael Greenwood put the dagger in the Chiefs’ season as he scored to make it 5-3.

Zach Evanoff of Summerland and Alex Edwards of Kelowna traded goals in the final few minutes to make the final 6-4.

Macaulay made 43 saves in the win for the Steam.

With the win, Summerland advances and takes on the Osoyoos Coyotes in the second round of the KIJHL playoffs.

Kelowna finished the season with a 26-13-2-1 record.

