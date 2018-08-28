Joseph McLeod and the Kelowna Chiefs trail the Osoyoos Coyotes 3-2 in their best of seven KIJHL playoff series. -Image: Steve Dunsmoor/Dunsmoor Creative

Kelowna Chiefs skate into their new season

A total re-brand will welcome fans to the largest Rutland Secondary School reunion

The Kelowna Chiefs are kicking off this season with a bang.

A complete re-brand to the Rutland-based junior B ice hockey team will roll out as the team skates onto the ice and into their ninth season to play hard and entertain the crowd.

“This is huge for us, Rutland people love Rutland, and this is our team,” Alex Draper, game day manager said. “We have a great hockey team in our backyard and we want to make it so that the family can come out for a great night and it’s cheap.”

Draper has big plans to make the Chiefs games more than just a game, with giveaways, prizes and “Straight Outta Rutland” pride.

Creating a family-friendly night of entertainment that won’t have fans leaving with only lint in their wallets is a priority for the team’s new energy. The Kelowna Chiefs are keeping prices down for their fans to keep the bleachers full. Early bird season tickets are available for $129 until Aug. 31.

The home opener Sept. 7 will be what Draper claims as Rutland Senior Secondary School’s biggest school reunion. All alumni are invited to come down to the Rutland Twin Arena to watch the Kelowna Chiefs take on the Kamloops Storm.

