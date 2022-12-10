Kelowna Chiefs stun North Okanagan Knights with late goal

The Chiefs scored the go-ahead goal with just 33 seconds left in the game

The Kelowna Chiefs earned a rare victory against the North Okanagan Knights in Kootenay International Junior Hockey League action Friday night, Dec. 9.

The Chiefs won the game 2-1, putting up 38 shots on goal to the Knights’ 32 shots.

Both teams had six powerplay opportunities with the Knights scoring on one of their powerplays and the Chiefs going 0 for 6.

After a scoreless first period, Carson Devine got the game’s first goal for the Knights just 17 seconds into the second period. It was his eighth of the season, assisted by Matthew Johnston and Fraser O’Brien.

Then with 12 seconds left in the middle frame, Dain Levesque tied the game with his third of the season, assisted by Mattias Reha and Aiden Morcom.

The game appeared to be heading to overtime as the teams went scoreless through a majority of the third period, but with 33 seconds left to play, Easton Hall stunned the Knights with his fourth goal of the season, assisted by Caleb Genest and Levesque, lifting his team to a 2-1 victory.

The Chiefs remain in last place in the Bill Ohlhausen division with just 11 points in 26 games played, 14 points back of fourth place Summerland Steam. The Knights sit third in the division with 27 points in 25 games played.

The Knights are on the road again tonight (Dec. 10) as they take on the 100 Mile House Wranglers at 7 p.m. The Chiefs have another home game tonight, this time against the Creston Valley Thunder Cats at 7 p.m.

READ MORE: Vernon Vipers sting Salmon Arm Silverbacks

READ MORE: Students set kindness at play for Vernon volleyball match

Brendan Shykora

hockeyKelownaKIJHLVernon