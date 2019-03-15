Kelowna Chiefs win division finals

Junior B team earns 4-2 win against Summerland Steam

The Kelowna Chiefs will advance to the conference finals after defeating the Summerland Steam 4-2 on Thursday evening.

The game, at the Rutland Arena in Kelowna, was the fifth in the best of seven division finals series.

In regular season play, the Cheifs finished in first place in the division, while the Steam were in second place.

Summerland owned the first period.

Bevis Chou opened scoring with a power play goal at 7:04, assisted by Ty Banser and Cody Swan.

Lane French reinforced the Steam’s lead with a second goal at 6:18, with assists by Swan and Cory Loring.

But in the second period, the Chiefs dominated.

Ryan Stack scored on a penalty shot at 13:09.

This goal was followed by a pair of power play goals.

The first came when Devin Sutton scored at 7:52, assisted by Dylan Kent.

Lane Paddison added another power play goal at 3:54, assisted by Stack and Brody Dale.

In the third period, Sutton scored an empty net goal at 1:59 assisted by Dale and Kayson Gallant.

The Chiefs will now go on to face the Revelstoke Grizzlies in the conference finals. That series begins on March 19.

