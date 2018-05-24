Kelowna’s Konstantina Lock won gold at the Super Series Victoria Day competition. -Image: Contributed

Kelowna club skaters strong in Super Series opener

Kelowna Skating Club wins its share of medals at Victoria competition.

The Kelowna Skating Club turned in a steady performance at the Super Series Victoria Day Interclub competition.

The first Super Series event of the year featured the top skaters from B.C. and Yukon.

Leading the way was Kelowna’s Konstantina Lock, who won group 2 of juvenile women under 11. The 10-year-old skater had a personal best score of 27.2 points. Her club mate, Megan Yudin, finished third in group 1.

Emily Sales, 12, struck gold in pre-novice women group 1, while Malayna Lesko won the silver medal in group 2.

At the Senior Women’s level, OKMSS student Olivia Gran won the free program.

Meanwhile, in the junior women’s division, Aberdeen Hall student Emma Bulawka won the short program.

Kelowna’s Vienna Harwood won a pair of bronze medals in the novice women’s short and free program events.

Ariana Rose and Christiana Lock won silver medals in pre-juvenile women group 2 and STAR 5 Girls under 10, respectively, while Aurora Schultz won a bronze medal in juvenile women under 14.

