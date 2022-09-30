Kelowna Crows rubgy club looking to ‘Ruck Cancer’ with fundraising event

The run, jog, or run takes place at the Apple Bowl on Sunday, Oct. 2 starting at 10 a.m.

The Kelowna Crows Rugby Club is doing their part to ‘ruck cancer’ this weekend.

On Sunday, Oct. 2, the event is an 80-minute (length of a rugby game) walk, jog or run to raise money for cancer research.

Ex-Kelowna Crow and former Canadian international rugby player Cameron Pierce started the event in 2017 after seeing his mom battle cancer.

“80 Minutes to Ruck Cancer is an effort to bring rugby communities all across the Interior together in the common goal of fighting cancer,” said Pierce. “It was created after witnessing my mom, Susan Pierce go through chemotherapy in Vernon, and radiation in Kelowna in 2017 & 2018.”

She succumbed to her cancer in April 2021, though this event now goes on in her honour.

A current member of the Crows, Ethan Cooper, is going through a battle with cancer right now. Earlier this year, a long-time member of the Crows, Dennis Eden, lost his battle with cancer earlier this year.

“In recent years, The Kelowna Crows have taken this on as our club’s way of showing support to BC Cancer and a former player and ambassador for our club,” said Christian Hill, Crows Captain. “We hope to see the support from the broader Kelowna community in person on Sunday, if not we’d appreciate any and all donations to the event online.”

The club has a goal set for $20,000 and all proceeds are going towards the BC Cancer Federation. There will be many different raffle prizes up for grabs, including prize packs from various wineries, a six-month gym membership to Global Gym, two tickets to The Offspring concert, and more.

The event starts Sunday at 10 a.m. at the Apple Bowl and is open to the public. Register or donate to the event here.

