Kelowna Crushers win Spokane tourney

The lone Canadian team in their division, the Kelowna Crushers came out on top at the Spokane Jr. Chiefs 8U Shamrock Showdown Hockey Tournament.
The Crushers (5-6 year olds) captured the gold medal in the novice category, clinching the title with a 6-4 win over Everett.
After taking a 4-0 lead heading to the final period, Everett scored three quick goals. But the Crushers managed to hang on for the win.
Kelowna defeated a team from Spokane in the semifinal.
The Crushers are: Mason Bains, Simon Mckee, Thomas McHaffie, Max Langevin, Sam Bigattini, Keilan Cescon, Jackson Zinner, Cooper McCrady, Dominic Kozar and Mason Hick.
