Kelowna Curling Club ready to welcome World Senior Championships

Close to 50 teams will test their rinks in April 2020

Nearly 50 teams of men and women rinks will test their might at the World Senior Curling Championships next year at the Kelowna Curling Club.

Team Canada will battle squads from across the world including England, Afghanistan, Latvia and 24 other national teams in April next year.

World Curling Federation president Kate Caithness said that Kelowna is a great city to host both the tournament and the coinciding World Mixed Doubles championships.

“The Kelowna Curling Club is an ideal venue to house these world events,” said Caithness.

“With over 60 teams competing and supporters and media attending from across the world, I am in no doubt (that) the coverage generated for curling’s newest Olympic discipline will be second to none.”

The Kelowna Curling Club has been a favourite choice for recent world events, including being an instrumental part in the recent announcement of bringing the 2021 Tim Hortons Brier to Kelowna.

“The Kelowna Curling Club is very proud to have been given an opportunity to showcase our club and city to the curling world,” said KCC general manager Jock Tyre.

“Our world class volunteers did such an amazing job with the 2018 World Mixed that it makes us feel very prepared to step it up a notch with the World Seniors and Mixed Doubles.”

Volunteer applications are still being taken at kelownaworlds2020.ca.

The World Senior Curling Championships and World Mixed Doubles run April 18 to 25.

