Kelowna duo take Westland Insurance Open

Jackie Little of Port Alberni lines up her putt in the Westland Insurance Ladies Open Saturday at Vernon Golf Country Club. (Lisa Mazurek/Morning Star)

The Kelowna duo of Lynda Palahniuk and Melanie Grant have always loved playing in the Westland Insurance (formerly Baron) Ladies Tournament at the Vernon Golf & Country Club.

They pocketed yet another title Saturday by shooting a 75 for a one-stroke win over the Kelowna team of Maggie Oland and Debbie Cross (The Players Club). Palahniuk and Grant lost last year’s tourney by retrogression to Linda Aitkens (Okanagan Club) and Karen Packalen (Talking Rock in Chase).

There was a field of 54 teams in the 31st annual two-lady, best-net event. The hole-in-one prizes of a car from Vernon Hyundai and $10,000 from Intact Insurance went unclaimed.

Karen Hassard, who like Palahniuk and Grant, has won the tournament with various partners, finished third with Marla Taylor, at 77, by retrogression.

Former Vernon golfer Jackie Little, who has won five B.C. Amateur and four B.C. Senior titles, combined with Kelowna’s Rhonda Poullos for fourth at 77.

The low net champions with a 61 were Theresa Hirschbold and Veronica Jones of Vernon.

Connie Traxel and Marilyn Vat of Vernon were second at 62 by retrogression over Nancy Davies and Sue Beaudry of Vernon.

KPs went to Bernie Mahaptra, Alexis Percy, Bev Kellerman and Hirschbold. Deuce pot winners ($53 each) were Barb Gould, Sandy Lays, Kellermen and Patt Enridge.

The prizes for overall low net and low gross were a coin set donated by Westland Insurance.

Meanwhile, Keith Vandenbrink of Hillview in Vernon collected $1,200 for finishing fourth at 143 in the 36-hole Fairview Mountain Mens Pro-am last weekend.

Brian McDonald shot a pair of 64s on his home course for a stunning 11-shot victory over Garrett Kuchar of Chilliwack (139). Third place went to Ethan Danish of Two Eagles in West Kelowna (140).

Next up for Vandenbrink is the opening two rounds of the Interior PGA Match Play event Monday, June 18 at Sunset Ranch in Kelowna. Vandenbrink has won the event twice in the last three years.