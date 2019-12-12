Kelowna Falcons head coach Ryan Wright. (Photo: Marissa Baecker/Shoot the Breeze)

Kelowna Falcons coach hired by Toronto Blue Jays

Ryan Wright will join the franchise as a minor league hitting coach

Ryan Wright is making his way to the big leagues.

The Kelowna Falcons head coach has been hired by the Toronto Blue Jays as a hitting coach for the franchise’s minor leagues affiliates.

During his first season with Kelowna, Wright and the Falcons finished the West Coast League season at 17-35. The Falcons rebuild was mid-flight after losing seven players to the Major League Baseball draft before the season’s start.

“This past summer was my first time in Canada and Kelowna immediately became a spot I loved and will miss,” said Wright.

“Although I was looking forward to coaching the outstanding roster being put together for this upcoming season, I’m excited for this new opportunity with the Blue Jays.”

READ MORE: Eliminated from playoffs, Falcons return for final series of season

Falcons’ general manager Mark Nonis appreciated the large amount of work Wright had done in only a year with Kelowna.

“We are extremely happy for Ryan,” said Nonis. “He worked very hard last year to keep us competitive after the loss of seven players to the MLB Draft. He’s an excellent coach as proven by this position with the Blue Jays. We wish him the best of luck.”

READ MORE: Kelowna Owls juniors hold onto No. 1 ranking in province

Wright becomes the first former Falcons’ coach to move into the pro leagues.

“I can’t thank Mark and the Nonis family enough for the opportunity to be part of the Falcons baseball club and the West Coast League last season,” said Wright.

“I know Mark will get the right staff in place to go compete for a WCL championship in 2020.”

Nonis and the Falcons’ management have begun the search for a new head coach. Kelowna’s season is set to start June. 5.

