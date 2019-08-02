Kelowna Falcons complete 9th inning rally

The Falcons were down 6-2 in the final minutes in game three against the Port Angeles Lefties

The Kelowna Falcons fought their way back from a four-run deficit Thursday night to a walk-off 7-6 victory over the Port Angeles Lefties.

Game three of the series started the same as the first two with Kelowna going down early in the game. Though Falcons pitcher Blake Tritch sat down the first six batters he faced, Kelowna found themselves down 1-0 at the end of the fourth inning.

After the Lefties made it 2-0 thanks to the 11th home-run of the season from the West Coast League’s home-run leader Matt Christian, the Falcons were able to get onto the board. Kelowna’s Cole Cummings and Matt Voelzke got to base to start the eighth inning before Jake Fischer knocked in a two-run single to tie the game 2-2.

READ MORE: Kelowna Falcons sunk again in game two of series

Nine runs would be scored in the ninth and final innings. The Lefties took their lead back after sending 10 batters to the plate to bring in four runs to take a, what some thought, game-clinching lead.

The Falcons brought in a single run in before they loaded the bases with two outs in the final inning. Brandon Hupe came into the game as a defensive replacement and stepped up to bat to deliver a three-run double to tie the game 6-6.

The very next at-bat Fischer delivered again, this time bringing in Hupe from second to earn the walk-off victory for the Falcons.

READ MORE: Emotional upcoming season for Kelowna Chiefs

READ MORE: Okanagan Sun prepared for season’s debut

Kelowna begins a six-game road trip starting Friday night. They return to Elks Stadium for the final series of the season on Aug. 9.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Okanagan swimmers compete in California

Just Posted

From homeless to housed: A Kelowna woman’s journey

Wanda MacKinnon woke up in a hospital with a stab wound and a concussion

Crash at intersection of Hwy 33 and Dougall Rd in Kelowna

Emergency crews are currently responding to a crash at the intersection of… Continue reading

Kelowna-West MLA Ben Stewart steps back from B.C. Liberals caucus

Stewart will serve as an independent while Elections B.C. investigates an unknown situation

City of Kelowna’s $1.2M park upgrade in Rutland complete

Rutland Centennial Park now has a new garden, pathways, benches, landscaping, and playground.

Lake Country cars damaged by tossed rocks

If identified, suspect could face charges of mischief under $5,000 for alleged rock throwing

Yoho National Park gets etiquette signs to help international tourists use outhouses

The signs ask users to sit rather than stand on toilet seats

Accused had no motive to shoot Abbotsford police officer: defence

Lawyers representing Oscar Arfmann delivered closing arguments at murder trial at B.C. Supreme Court

Armed ‘Deadpool’ robbery suspect steals drink and toy from Okanagan gas station

Kelowna K9 unit responds to incident, suspect at large

Building planned for West Summerland Station site

Project will commemorate history of rail travel in region

89-year-old machete attack victim continues to recover in Vancouver Island hospital

Bob Plumb likely to lose sight in his left eye after

Okanagan resident falls victim to fraud

RCMP investigating elaborate phone scam

Arrow tag released on Shuswap

Salmon Arm company introduces safe, fun activity with a variety of play options

Members of Henderson family to perform at Ryga Arts Festival in Summerland

Bill Henderson was the founder and lead guitarist of the band Chilliwack

RDOS seeks funds for Similkameen Rail Trail

Project will convert rail line to non-motorized trail between Cawston and Keremeos

Most Read