Kelowna Falcons downed in 13-1 loss

The Falcons shakey second half of the season continues

It was a tough outing for the Kelowna Falcons in their return to home soil.

The Falcons were downed 13-1 in the opening game of the three-game series against the Wenatchee AppleSox Tuesday night at Elks Stadium.

Wenatchee broke the game open in the fourth inning with 10 batters brought to the plate, and then extended the lead to 13-o in the seventh inning.

The Falcons were able to break the shutout in the ninth inning when Bradley Norton notched his first home-run of the season.

Kelowna’s second half of the season record moves to 1-6, with a total season record of 11-22.

The Falcons look to scrap back against the AppleSox in game two Wednesday night.

