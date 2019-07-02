Kelowna Falcons drop Canada Day weekend series

Kelowna was swept in the three-game series by the Victoria HarbourCats

The Kelowna Falcons were unable to muster any Canada Day luck in their weekend series in Victoria.

The Falcons dropped all three games over the weekend against the HarbourCats, getting outscored 20 to 11 over the weekend.

In the series final on Canada Day, the Falcons came from behind to force extra innings but fell 5-4 in the 10th inning as a HarbourCats pinch-hitter came in and was able to knock a double in and bring in two RBIs to earn the walk-off victory.

Kelowna battled back in the final inning. Down 3-4, the Falcons’ Jake Fischer sent a solo home-run shot and his first home-run of the season to even the game and force extra innings.

Up one and with one out, the Falcons’ left pitcher Kristian Scott in the game to get the final two outs for Kelowna. Scott had put HarbourCats runners on 1st and 3rd base, and looked to hold off Victoria to earn the save.

But much like the first two losses to Victoria, the HarbourCats’ bats were too much for Kelowna. The Victoria batter sliced a hit to the back wall and brought in the final two runs to win the game.

The Falcons drop their 14th of the season and continue on their road trip for their next series.

Kelowna takes on the Wenatchee AppleSox for a three-game series starting Tuesday night.

