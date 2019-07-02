Falcons drop three-game series in Victoria against the HarbourCats over Canada Day weekend. Photo: Trevor Miller

Kelowna Falcons drop Canada Day weekend series

Kelowna was swept in the three-game series by the Victoria HarbourCats

The Kelowna Falcons were unable to muster any Canada Day luck in their weekend series in Victoria.

The Falcons dropped all three games over the weekend against the HarbourCats, getting outscored 20 to 11 over the weekend.

In the series final on Canada Day, the Falcons came from behind to force extra innings but fell 5-4 in the 10th inning as a HarbourCats pinch-hitter came in and was able to knock a double in and bring in two RBIs to earn the walk-off victory.

Kelowna battled back in the final inning. Down 3-4, the Falcons’ Jake Fischer sent a solo home-run shot and his first home-run of the season to even the game and force extra innings.

READ MORE: Okanagan golfer earns tour trifecta

READ MORE: 10 Canada Day moments and videos you’ll want to see

Up one and with one out, the Falcons’ left pitcher Kristian Scott in the game to get the final two outs for Kelowna. Scott had put HarbourCats runners on 1st and 3rd base, and looked to hold off Victoria to earn the save.

But much like the first two losses to Victoria, the HarbourCats’ bats were too much for Kelowna. The Victoria batter sliced a hit to the back wall and brought in the final two runs to win the game.

READ MORE: Okanagan’s first legal cannabis store opens

The Falcons drop their 14th of the season and continue on their road trip for their next series.

Kelowna takes on the Wenatchee AppleSox for a three-game series starting Tuesday night.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Canucks sign free agents Myers, Benn to bolster defence
Next story
Vernon Kal Tire brushes back Soccer United

Just Posted

West Kelowna Warriors schedule released

BCHL action restarts on the Westside September 6

Caribbean comedian finding laughs in Kelowna

Randy Jernidier started performing in 2017

Beating drums and maybe records: ‘Kelowna team did great’

The total is still being calculated by world record officials in Canada Day’s largest drum roll

Big White Ski Resort sees big numbers on opening weekend

Despite inclement weather, hundreds turn out for long weekend fun

Kelowna’s Simp’s Syrups finalist for Telus business contest

The cocktail mix company is one of 100 nationwide finalists in the Telus Pitch 2019 contest

VIDEO: Endangered wolf spotted swimming ashore on northern Vancouver Island

Island wolf population estimated at under 150 in 2008: VI-Wilds

13 exotic cats, kittens living in ‘horrific’ conditions seized from breeder near Kamloops

BC SPCA says servals are wild animals that should not be in captivity

B.C.’s Wendy Williams named first Canadian woman to captain a major cruise ship

‘No woman should ever feel that she can’t do anything on this planet’

Firefighters battling 4 new wildfires in northwest B.C.

10 new fires have been sparked since Thursday

B.C music festival moves kids to tents because they’re ‘distracting’

Organizers of 39 Days in July in Duncan say rules may seem harsh, but performers need respect

Gangster Jarrod Bacon denied parole after prison conflict

Bacon was a ‘negative leader’ in April prison conflict, according to parole board

Okanagan village newcomer wins $1 million in lottery

Paul Hutchen, 70, is a retired power engineer and widower who arrived in Lumby in April

Shuswap woman dead after being struck by vehicle

Chase RCMP seek information to assist investigation of June 28 Seymour Arm collision

On Hold: Veterans facing long waits when calling for help

Feds aim to answer 80% of calls within two minutes, but only 40% last year actually were

Most Read