Kelowna Falcons grab extra innings win

The Falcons got off to a slow start Wednesday against the Yakima Valley Pippins but clawed their way back to a 9-8 victory over the Yakima Valley Pippins.

Kelowna found themselves down 4-0 at the end of the fourth inning, but were determined to grab their third win in four games.

The comeback rally started in the fifth for Kelowna, chipping away at the Pippins’ lead with Matt Voelzke getting on the board first for the Falcons with a 2-run double. Conagher Sands and Jake Fischer added an RBI each to tie the game 4-4 by the end of the inning.

The two teams went back-and-forth in scoring for the next few innings. Kelowna would grab an 8-6 lead in the ninth inning, but the Pippins’ organized their own rally and brought in two runs in the final inning to force extras.

In the bottom of the 10th inning, Richi Sede would pull the heroics out for the Falcons with a single that would bring in the runner from third for the win.

Kelowna looks to continue the hot streak with game two against Yakima Valley Thursday night.

The Falcons host the Pippins at Elk Stadium at 6:35 p.m.

