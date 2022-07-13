Kelowna Falcons heating up like the weather

The Kelowna Falcons are becoming more and more consistent as they continue to battle in the West Coast League (WCL).

After going 8-11 in June, the Falcons are 6-4 in July and just one game under .500 (14-15) going into action tonight (July 13).

Despite being 6-4 in July so far, the Falcons have lost a couple heartbreaking games, including back-to-back 1-0 losses earlier this week to the Edmonton Riverhawks. But since those losses, the offence has exploded for 12-2 and 19-2 wins over the Riverhawks and the Port Angeles Lefties.

The Falcons have a huge opportunity to move up in the standings over the next week as they face the two worst teams in the WCL. There’s two more games against Port Angeles, who are last in the North Division (12-21), before the Falcons come home to take on the Walla Walla Sweets, who are dead-last in the South Division (12-19).

While Bellingham is running away with the North Division with a 21-9 record, the Falcons are heating up and have a chance to keep moving up. They currently sit fourth in the North but Wenatchee is just .002 percentage points ahead as they have a record of 16-17. Kamloops is second with a 16-15 record.

As the team welcomes Walla Walla to town, they expect the stands to be full at Elks Stadium as a hot weekend is on deck and Capital News wants to send you and a friend to Saturday’s game. Just comment on the Facebook post for your chance to win.

READ MORE: Music in the Park returns in West Kelowna

READ MORE: Support Tim Hortons Camp Day in Kelowna

@cunninghamjordy

jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BaseballCollege AthleticsKelownaWest Coast League