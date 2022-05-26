Kelowna Falcons, Mayor Basran vying for new B.C. Cup

There’s a new B.C. Cup up for grabs this baseball season.

The majors from the four cities in the West Coast League have created a B.C. Cup.

For a little added incentive, the trophy will go to the mayor’s office who’s team has the best record against the other provincial teams.

While the Kelowna Falcons and Victoria Harbourcats are veterans of the league, the Kamloops NorthPaws and Nanaimo NightOwls are taking part in their inaugural seasons. All teams will play a home-and-home series with each team, totalling 18 games.

Both the new Kamloops and Nanaimo had their inaugural seasons postponed in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Only the teams in the United States participated in the 2021 season.

The four mayors are Kelowna’s Colin Basran, Victoria’s Lisa Helps, Kamloops’ Ken Christian, and Nanaimo’s Leonard Krog.

It’s just eight days until the regular season opens for the Falcons. They welcome the Harbourcats to town for the first series of the year from Friday, June 3 to Sunday, June 5.

First pitch on Friday is at 6:35 p.m at Elks Stadium. To celebrate the first game of the season, admission is free.

