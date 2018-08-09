The Kelowna Falcons beat the Wenatchee Apple Sox 15-1 at Elks Stadium earlier this week in the teams second last game of the regular season. —Image: contributed

Kelowna Falcons offence explodes in penultimate 2018 regular season game

Falcons score 15 runs as they defeat Wenatchee 15-1 at Elks Stadium

contributed

The Kelowna Falcons saw their offence explode for 15 runs and 17 hits as they picked up a 15-1 victory over the Wenatchee AppleSox Tuesday night at Elks Stadium.

Jake Fischer collected four RBI’s while Dan Pruitt smashed two homeruns and 10 Falcons collected hits as Kelowna kept its postseason hopes alive with the commanding win over the AppleSox.

In a battle of strike-throwing starting pitchers, the Falcons opened the scoring in the bottom of the second inning.

Kelowna pressured with a pair of runners on and two outs before Jake Fischer sliced a two-run single to right field to put the Falcons on the board first and gave them a 2-0 lead.

The Falcons added to the advantage in the third inning after Davis Todosichuk was walked and Taylor Wright blooped a double down the left field line to bring him in to score and give Kelowna a 3-0 lead.

Brigden pitched well in his first few innings, stranding Wenatchee runners on the corners in the second and fourth innings before working his way out of a bases-loaded, two-out jam in the fifth inning to keep the Falcons lead intact.

Kelowna got to Wenatchee starter Curtis Bafus in the fifth, scoring three times with an RBI double by Todosichuk and a two-run homerun from Dan Pruitt putting the Falcons ahead 6-0.

The AppleSox got on the board with a sacrifice fly before the offensive onslaught continued for the Falcons in the sixth with two more runs coming across before a four-run seventh inning blew the game open.

Pruitt led off the inning with his second home run of the night, and sixth of the season, before RBI’s from Fischer, Matt Voelzke and Todosichuk pushed Kelowna ahead by a 12-1 score.

Kelowna added three more in the bottom of the eighth to take a commanding 15-1 lead in the game, which was the eventual final score.

Trevor Brigden picked up the win, pitching six innings while allowing a run with Curtis Bafas taking the loss, going 4 and two-third innings allowing four runs on seven hits.

The Falcons (27-26/13-14) finished the 2018 regular season schedule on Wednesday night when they hosted the AppleSox (26-27/15-12) again at Elks Stadium.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Disaster strikes late for 10-men Whitecaps

Just Posted

RCMP Musical Ride steeped in tradition, history

Tradition carries on Thursday for two performances at Prospera Place

Blind Beginnings Society extends services to the Okanagan

The Society will mark it’s arrival with a fall retreat for families

Crash stalls commute at Highway 33 and 97

Traffic is slow going along Highway 97 in Kelowna

Unruly restaurant patron sets hedge on fire

RCMP have the suspect in custody

Bear-spray used as weapon in Kelowna Walmart

Eight bystanders sustained injuries

Not just loaves of bread: Corgis look to shine at inaugural race

Peanut and Waffles will duke it out for the $500 grand prize at the Vancouver horse track

More Canucks Young Stars tournament tickets available

The 2018 Young Stars Classic takes place Sept. 7 to Sept. 9 in Penticton

Increased fire activity and smoke visibility in Cariboo Fire Centre

High amounts of smoke could be seen over 100 Mile House as of 5 p.m. Wednesday

Snakes rattling up trouble for wildfire crews near Keremeos

Terrain near the Snowy Mountain fire, 14 kilometres southeast of Keremeos, is home to rattlesnakes

Disaster strikes late for 10-men Whitecaps

Vancouver own goal hands Toronto FC 2-2 draw in Canadian Championship final opener

Evacuation from Shuswap landslide rescinded after 16 months

Residents of two Sunnybrae properties near Salmon Arm can return but will remain on evacuation alert

Wasp sting to face kills N.B. man who didn’t know he was allergic

A single wasp sting kills a 43-year-old New Brunswick man

Heroes in the sky – fighting BC wildfires from the air

With all those helicopters in the air at once, and no radio control tower equipped with radar to track them, communication becomes key in keeping pilots safe.

New Zealand woman dies after jumping from Sicamous bridge

The woman was one of four people to jump from the bridge shortly before 2 a.m. on Aug. 8

Most Read