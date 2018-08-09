Kelowna Falcons offence explodes in penultimate 2018 regular season game

The Kelowna Falcons beat the Wenatchee Apple Sox 15-1 at Elks Stadium earlier this week in the teams second last game of the regular season. —Image: contributed

The Kelowna Falcons saw their offence explode for 15 runs and 17 hits as they picked up a 15-1 victory over the Wenatchee AppleSox Tuesday night at Elks Stadium.

Jake Fischer collected four RBI’s while Dan Pruitt smashed two homeruns and 10 Falcons collected hits as Kelowna kept its postseason hopes alive with the commanding win over the AppleSox.

In a battle of strike-throwing starting pitchers, the Falcons opened the scoring in the bottom of the second inning.

Kelowna pressured with a pair of runners on and two outs before Jake Fischer sliced a two-run single to right field to put the Falcons on the board first and gave them a 2-0 lead.

The Falcons added to the advantage in the third inning after Davis Todosichuk was walked and Taylor Wright blooped a double down the left field line to bring him in to score and give Kelowna a 3-0 lead.

Brigden pitched well in his first few innings, stranding Wenatchee runners on the corners in the second and fourth innings before working his way out of a bases-loaded, two-out jam in the fifth inning to keep the Falcons lead intact.

Kelowna got to Wenatchee starter Curtis Bafus in the fifth, scoring three times with an RBI double by Todosichuk and a two-run homerun from Dan Pruitt putting the Falcons ahead 6-0.

The AppleSox got on the board with a sacrifice fly before the offensive onslaught continued for the Falcons in the sixth with two more runs coming across before a four-run seventh inning blew the game open.

Pruitt led off the inning with his second home run of the night, and sixth of the season, before RBI’s from Fischer, Matt Voelzke and Todosichuk pushed Kelowna ahead by a 12-1 score.

Kelowna added three more in the bottom of the eighth to take a commanding 15-1 lead in the game, which was the eventual final score.

Trevor Brigden picked up the win, pitching six innings while allowing a run with Curtis Bafas taking the loss, going 4 and two-third innings allowing four runs on seven hits.

The Falcons (27-26/13-14) finished the 2018 regular season schedule on Wednesday night when they hosted the AppleSox (26-27/15-12) again at Elks Stadium.

