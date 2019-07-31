Kelowna Falcons’ rally falls short

Falcons drop the series opener to the Port Angeles Lefties 4-3

Back-to-back home-runs in the eighth inning weren’t enough for the Falcons to claw back Tuesday night.

Kelowna hosted the Port Angeles Lefties from Washington, U.S. and were working their way back down 4-0 before the Lefties squashed the comeback to win the game 4-3.

The Falcons had nine hits throughout the game, and multiple times left runners stranded as they were unable to score in the first eight innings.

READ MORE: Kelowna Rockets’ goalie coach joins Hockey Canada staff for Hlinka Gretzky Cup

READ MORE: Ousted at league playoffs, Okanagan FC reflect on season’s end

The Lefties got off to hot start Tuesday night, taking advantage of Falcons’ pitches and errors to go up 2-0 by the end of the fourth inning. Falcons’ pitcher Matt Voelzke was pulled after the inning with one earned run and five strikeouts.

Port Angeles seemed to be running away with the game after scoring two more runs and Lefties’ pitcher Dwayne Angebrandt continuing with the shutout at 4-0 after seven innings.

The Falcons waited until Angebrandt’s relief to put some runs on the board.

Cole Cummings drove a two-run home-run in at the start of the eight inning, cutting the Lefties lead in half, then right afterwards, Marvcus Guarin knocked a solo home-run in to bring the game to 4-3 with the last inning still remaining.

Kelowna’s pitcher Ian Turner finished a solid effort in relief giving up only a single run in five innings of work.

But it was Lefties’ closing pitcher Jack Schlotman who would be the hero, earning the save for Port Angeles.

READ MORE: West Kelowna teen takes title in U.S. racing circuit

Falcons and Lefties game two action continues Wednesday night at Elks Stadium.

